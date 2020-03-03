2020 March 3 17:36

Torqeedo supplies electric propulsion for new French hydrographic boat

Alumarine Shipyard has delivered a new hydrographic survey boat that is powered by an innovative dual electric/diesel propulsion system to the Port of La Rochelle, the company said in its release.



Torqeedo worked closely with the naval architect and shipyard to specify, install and integrate an electric propulsion package consisting of two Cruise 10.0 R electric outboards, each powered by four Power 48-5000 lithium batteries. It also includes an intelligent Battery Management System that automatically monitors all components and communicates with the onboard computer.



The eight-metre aluminium vessel dubbed Cassiopée is designed to transit at 20-25 knots under diesel power between the home port and the acquisition area, then shift to the electric outboards while performing scans of the seafloor.



Cassiopée collects data used to map the underwater landscape, ensuring safe navigation in and around the port. The vessel is equipped with a new multibeam echosounder that replaces the single-beam system used on the previous boat. The new sounder will provide more precise data that will be used to refresh the port’s bathymetric charts and to conform with the standards of the International Hydrographic Organization.



About Torqeedo:



Torqeedo is the market leader for electric mobility on the water. Founded in 2005 in Starnberg, the company develops and manufactures electric and hybrid drives from 0.5 to 100 kW for commercial applications and recreational use. Torqeedo products are characterized by an uncompromising high-tech focus, maximum efficiency and complete system integration. Torqeedo is part of the DEUTZ Group, one of the world’s leading independent suppliers of diesel and natural gas engines.



About Alumarine Shipyard:



The Alumarine Shipyard has specialized in the construction of aluminium boats since 1986. The shipyard designs and builds innovative workboats suited to various applications: passenger transport, maritime and waterways works, port services, patrol, rescue, and marine pollution control. Alumarine Shipyard is part of the Grand Large Yachting Group, the French leader of long-distance cruising boats.