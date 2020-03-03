-
CMA CGM announces PSS from North Europe to South East India & Sri Lanka
CMA CGM has announced the Peak Season Surcharge (PSS) rates as follows as from March 17th, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice :
This PSS will apply as follows:
Origin Range: From all North Europe ports (including the United Kingdom & Scandinavia)
Destination Range: To South East India & Sri Lanka ports and inland points via said ports
Cargo: Dry
Date of application: March 17th, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice
Amounts: USD 200 per 20' Dry | USD 200 per 40' Dry
