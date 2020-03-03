2020 March 3 16:13

ABP appoints New Group Head of Commercial (Rail)

Associated British Ports (ABP) has announced the appointment of Lee Armstrong as ABP’s new Group Head of Commercial (Rail). This is a new role created to develop and drive the new company strategy around rail and support our customers’ broader logistics requirements.

Lee is currently the Commercial Director of GB Railfreight and has over 30 years’ experience in the rail sector. Lee has worked across a range of different roles across; operations, general management, programme management, strategy, business development and commercial functions.

Lee will bring a wealth of experience, knowledge and skill to drive our new strategy around the development of our rail services.

Julian Walker, ABP’s Chief Commercial Officer, said: “Rail is a key part of our new strategy – we already have a rail freight terminal at Hams Hall and 16 of our ports are rail connected. We are looking for more innovative logistics and supply chain solutions for our customers and we are delighted that Lee has agreed to join us to the lead delivery of our rail strategy”.