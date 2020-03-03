-
2020 March 3 15:26
AS Tallink Grupp published statistics for February 2020
In February 2020 AS Tallink Grupp transported 669 849 passengers, which is an 8.0% increase compared to February 2019. The number of cargo units increased by 19.5% to 34 794 units and the number of passenger vehicles increased by 12.6% to 75 282 units in the same comparison, the company says in a press release.
AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for February 2020 were the following:
February 2020
February 2019
Change
Passengers
669 849
620 006
8.0%
Finland - Sweden
216 431
202 109
7.1%
Estonia - Finland
349 197
324 903
7.5%
Estonia - Sweden
57 382
48 635
18.0%
Latvia - Sweden
46 839
44 359
5.6%
Cargo Units
34 794
29 115
19.5%
Finland - Sweden
7 133
6 320
12.9%
Estonia - Finland
22 607
18 347
23.2%
Estonia - Sweden
3 622
3 101
16.8%
Latvia - Sweden
1 432
1 347
6.3%
Passenger Vehicles
75 282
66 835
12.6%
Finland - Sweden
7 545
6 034
25.0%
Estonia - Finland
60 726
53 834
12.8%
Estonia - Sweden
3 056
3 105
-1.6%
Latvia - Sweden
3 955
3 862
2.4%
The following operational factors influenced the development in February 2020:
ESTONIA – FINLAND
Cruise ferry Silja Europa did not operate on the route for 17 days due to scheduled maintenance. Cruise ferry Victoria I, which regularly operates on Estonia-Sweden route, replaced cruise ferry Silja Europa for 9 days.
ESTONIA – SWEDEN
Cruise ferry Victoria I did not operate on the route for 9 days due to replacing cruise ferry Silja Europa.
FINLAND – SWEDEN
Cruise ferry Silja Symphony did not operate on the route for 4 days due to scheduled maintenance.
Другие новости по темам: Tallink