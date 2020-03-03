  The version for the print

  2020 March 3 15:26

    AS Tallink Grupp published statistics for February 2020

    In February 2020 AS Tallink Grupp transported 669 849 passengers, which is an 8.0% increase compared to February 2019. The number of cargo units increased by 19.5% to 34 794 units and the number of passenger vehicles increased by 12.6% to 75 282 units in the same comparison, the company says in a press release.

    AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for February 2020 were the following:

     

    February 2020

    February 2019

    Change

    Passengers

    669 849

    620 006

    8.0%

    Finland - Sweden

    216 431

    202 109

    7.1%

    Estonia - Finland

    349 197

    324 903

    7.5%

    Estonia - Sweden

    57 382

    48 635

    18.0%

    Latvia - Sweden

    46 839

    44 359

    5.6%

     

     

     

     

    Cargo Units

    34 794

    29 115

    19.5%

    Finland - Sweden

    7 133

    6 320

    12.9%

    Estonia - Finland

    22 607

    18 347

    23.2%

    Estonia - Sweden

    3 622

    3 101

    16.8%

    Latvia - Sweden

    1 432

    1 347

    6.3%

     

     

     

     

    Passenger Vehicles

    75 282

    66 835

    12.6%

    Finland - Sweden

    7 545

    6 034

    25.0%

    Estonia - Finland

    60 726

    53 834

    12.8%

    Estonia - Sweden

    3 056

    3 105

    -1.6%

    Latvia - Sweden

    3 955

    3 862

    2.4%

    The following operational factors influenced the development in February 2020:

    ESTONIA – FINLAND

    Cruise ferry Silja Europa did not operate on the route for 17 days due to scheduled maintenance. Cruise ferry Victoria I, which regularly operates on Estonia-Sweden route, replaced cruise ferry Silja Europa for 9 days.

    ESTONIA – SWEDEN

    Cruise ferry Victoria I did not operate on the route for 9 days due to replacing cruise ferry Silja Europa.  

    FINLAND – SWEDEN

    Cruise ferry Silja Symphony did not operate on the route for 4 days due to scheduled maintenance. 

  RSS   Subscription

