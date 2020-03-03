2020 March 3 14:29

Throughput of Port Vysotsky in 2M’2020 fell by 41.2% YoY to 818,040 tonnes

In January-February 2020, Port Vysotsky LLC handled 818,046 million tonnes of cargo (-41.2%, year-on-year), the stevedore’s press center says.

In February 2020, Port Vysotsky LLC handled 317,427 tonnes of coal.

Port Vysotsky LLC (Port of Vysotsk, Leningrad Region) specializes in transshipment of Russian coal to the Western Europe. The port’s water area and the approach canal are 12.7 meters deep with the width of the canal totaling 200 metres. In 2019, the port handled 6,301,597 tonnes of cargo.