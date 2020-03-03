2020 March 3 13:01

Glavgosexpertiza approved adjusted design documentation for reconstruction of marine terminal in Alupka

Crimean Branch of Glavgosexpertiza (Russia's Main Department of State Expertise) has considered and approved the adjusted design documentation for reconstruction of the marine terminal in Alupka (the southern shore of Crimea), Glavgosexpertiza says in a press release.



The passenger terminal was built in 1981.



The reconstruction is financed by the Staate Unitary Enterprise of the Republic of Crimea “Crimean Seaports”. General Designer – Dagmorniiproekt LLC.