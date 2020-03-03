2020 March 3 12:38

First batch of grain shipped from Zarubino port, key point of Primorye 2 corridor

On 29 February 2020, the first grain transshipment operation was held in Zarubino port, at the key point of International Transport Corridor “Primorye 2”. 2,700 tonnes of corn was loaded onto the ship bound for Matsunaga (Japan), says Troitsa Bay Seaport (MPBT LLC), the only stevedoring company operating at Zarubino port.



All the works on cargo shipment were performed by GC Legendagro in cooperation with MPBT. The operations involved MPBT equipment for cargo transportation to the port and its transshipment onto the ship as well as specialized equipment of GC Legendagro (30 grain trucks and mobile shiploader).



According to Dmitry Savenkov, General Director of Legendagro Primorye LLC, in the crop year of 2019-2020, GC Legendagro is set to export up to 40,000 tonnes of grain and oil crop cargo via Zarubino to Chana, Japan and S. Korea.



Andrey Perevalov, General Director of Troitsa Bay Seaport, says that “Zarubino port with its favorable geographic location is a logical solution to arrange a new route for exports of Russian grain to the APR markets. Chinese consignors have also opted for Zarubino as the key point of International Transport Corridor “Primorye 2” intended for transportation of transit cargo from the North China”.



Troitsa Bay Seaport (MPBT LLC) is an international transshipment facility able to handle a wide range of cargo. With a link to Transsib railway the port is a key logistics point in the Asia-Pacific Region.