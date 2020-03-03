2020 March 3 13:20

Wärtsilä to supply cargo handling system for a new 18,000 cbm LNG bunkering vessel

The technology group Wärtsilä has been selected to supply the cargo handling system for a new 18,000 cbm LNG bunkering vessel, the company said in its release.

The ship is being built for Korea Line at Hyundai Mipo Dockyard in Korea. Wärtsilä's extensive experience and impressive track record in delivering solutions throughout the small-scale-LNG value chain were key factors in the award of this latest contract. The order was placed in January 2020.

The contract scope includes the engineering, design, procurement, and commissioning of the overall cargo handling system, including the cargo tank design. The equipment delivery is scheduled to commence at the end of 2020, and the ship is expected to be delivered in early 2022. The contract includes an option for a second vessel. When delivered the vessel will be chartered by Shell.

The design of Wärtsilä's cargo handling systems is based on the extensive experience the company has accumulated in delivering such systems for LPG, LEG and LNG carriers.

About Wärtsilä:

Wärtsilä is a global leader in smart technologies and complete lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. By emphasising sustainable innovation, total efficiency and data analytics, Wärtsilä maximises the environmental and economic performance of the vessels and power plants of its customers. In 2019, Wärtsilä's net sales totalled EUR 5.2 billion with approximately 19,000 employees. The company has operations in over 200 locations in more than 80 countries around the world. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.