2020 March 3 11:42

Russian Railways cuts down tariffs for transportation of export heating coal

Russian Railways OJSC says it has made a decision on maximum reduction of tariffs for export of heating coal from the key coal mining regions of Russia till the end of 2020.



According to the statement, an agreement was achieved between Russian Railways, coal companies and Kuzbass Governor Sergey Tsivilev on development of competitive pricing amid negative situation in the market.



The maximum reduction of tariffs for export of heating coal will cover the following routes: towards Russian ports of the North-West Region (discount of 12.8% for the distance exceeding 3,000 km); towards Russia-Kazakhstan border stations with further transition to Chinese border points (discount of 25% for the distance less than 3,000 km and 12.8% for the distance exceeding 3,000 km).



Russian Railways emphasizes that, in view of the prices in the global coal market, special tariffs will be applied without securing cargo volumes by guarantee obligations.