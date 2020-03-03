2020 March 3 10:50

Crew of LLS Alexander Otrakovsky conducted training in Barents Sea

With the crew of the large landing ship (LLS) "Alexander Otrakovsky", training was conducted on minesweeping in the training grounds of the Northern Fleet in the Motovsky Bay of the Barents sea, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

After performing training and combat tasks for mining the water area, the issues of anti-underwater sabotage defence were also worked out when the ship was anchored on an unprotected roadstead.

While at sea, the crew of the LLS "Alexander Otrakovsky", in addition to improving the general naval training, also worked out the issues of damage control on the move according to the variant of water entering one of the compartments.

After completing combat training tasks at sea, the ship will return to the main base of the Northern Fleet — Severomorsk.