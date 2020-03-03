2020 March 3 10:29

DNV GL appoints new Chief Financial Officer

Kjetil M. Ebbesberg is appointed as new Group CFO in DNV GL and will succeed Thomas Vogth-Eriksen, who will become Director, Certification Division in DNV GL - Business Assurance, the company said in its release.

Mr. Ebbesberg will join DNV GL on 1 April 2020 and take up the Group CFO position as of 1 July 2020.

Mr. Ebbesberg comes from the position as Executive Vice President, Hydro Rolled Products. He has worked for Hydro since 1996, including as CFO for Metal Products, Head of BU Foundry Alloys and EVP Metal Markets. He has been a member of Hydro’s Corporate Management Board for eight years. He also brings experience from the position as CFO for the Norwegian retail group Coop from 2007 to 2009 and from numerous board member positions.

Mr. Ebbesberg has a Master’s degree in business economics from the Norwegian School of Economics and Business Administration (NHH) in Bergen, Norway, in combination with University of Ottawa, Canada.



About DNV GL

DNV GL is the independent expert in risk management and quality assurance, operating in more than 100 countries. Through its broad experience and deep expertise DNV GL advances safety and sustainable performance, sets industry benchmarks, and inspires and invents solutions.