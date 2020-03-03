2020 March 3 09:38

Ivan Antonov minesweeper of RF Navy’s Black Sea Fleet conducted exercise in Mediterranean Sea

The crew of the newest minesweeper of the Black Sea Fleet (BSF) "Ivan Antonov" conducted a comprehensive exercise to overcome the mine barrier and conduct naval combat in the Mediterranean sea says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

The exercise was conducted in accordance with the plan of combat training of the Russian Navy ships performing tasks as part of a permanent group in the Mediterranean sea.

According to the plan of the exercise, the crew of the "Ivan Antonov" was assigned the task of conducting anti-mine reconnaissance, overcoming minefields and using weapon of the ship to repel an airstrike by a mock enemy.

The crew of the new-generation minesweeper "Ivan Antonov" successfully completed the task of detecting and overcoming a mock mined section of the sea area. During this training and combat task, the crews of the ship's artillery systems destroyed mock floating mines.

Then, at the exit from the minefields, the air defense crews found low-flying targets, took them for escort and, using active interference from the electronic warfare station, conditionally destroyed the enemy's with air defense and artillery complex, which is in service.

The crew of the minesweeper of the Black Sea Fleet "Ivan Antonov" performs tasks as part of the permanent group of the Navy since January 2020.