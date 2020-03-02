2020 March 2 15:44

Jumbo Shipping secures contract with DEME Offshore on Hornsea Two offshore wind farm project

Jumbo has been awarded a contract to support DEME Offshore in its scope of work on Ørsted’s Hornsea Two offshore wind farm, the company said in its release.

Jumbo’s scope of work in the project is the provision of transportation for 165 monopiles from Rostock to Eemshaven and 135 transition pieces from Aalborg to Eemshaven with a K3000 class vessel. In addition to shipping the monopiles and transition pieces, the project will see Jumbo undertake the project management for the transport scope, including the engineering and design of both transportation and cradles.

Track record Jumbo was awarded the contract due to its intake and lifting capacity of the Jumbo K3000 vessels. The K3000 class offers 3,250m 2 free deck space, well suited to transportation of large equipment such as transitions pieces and monopiles. It also offers 3,000t lifting capacity courtesy of its dual 1,500t cranes. Another factor in the award of contract is the previous track record in projects such as this, including on the Burbo Bank Extension in the Irish Sea and the Yunlin project off Taiwan.

Hornsea Two Ørsted’s Hornsea Two site is located adjacent to the Hornsea One offshore wind farm, 89 km off the coast of Yorkshire, UK. When complete, Hornsea Two will be the world’s largest offshore wind farm with a capacity of 1.4GW, sufficient to provide clean, sustainable energy to well over 1.3 million homes. Jumbo will commence transportation of the monopiles and transitions pieces in August 2020.

About Deme

DEME is a world leader in the highly specialised fields of dredging, offshore energy, infra marine and environmental works. The company can build on more than 140 years of know-how and is a front runner in innovation and new technologies. DEME’s vision is to work towards a sustainable future by offering solutions for global challenges: a rising sea level, a growing population, reduction of CO2 emissions, polluted rivers and soils and the scarcity of natural resources. While the company’s roots are in Belgium, DEME has built a strong presence in all of the world’s seas and continents, operating in more than 90 countries worldwide. DEME can rely on 5,200 highly skilled professionals across the globe. With a versatile and modern fleet of over 100 vessels, backed by a broad range of auxiliary equipment, the company can provide solutions for even the most complex projects.

About Jumbo

Jumbo (est. 1969) is a global enterprise headquartered in the Netherlands with two main divisions, Shipping and Offshore. For 50 years, our family-owned company has been lifting and shipping high-value cargoes safely and on time, along with providing reliable and efficient heavy lift transportation solutions for our clients worldwide. Jumbo operates a versatile fleet of Heavy Lift Vessels with lifting capacities from 650 to 3,000 tonnes. With a specialised offshore fleet, Jumbo serves the global offshore energy industry as an offshore installation contractor in the Oil & Gas, Subsea and Renewables markets. In relative shallow water environments, Jumbo are experts in the installation of fixed facilities such as piled foundations, templates, conductors, jackets and topsides and wind turbine foundations. In more challenging deep water and ultra-deep water, Jumbo excels in subsea lifting of large and complex structures and foundations, including the provision of complete FPSO Mooring System installations.