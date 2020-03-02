2020 March 2 16:13

Alfa Laval PureBallast 3 certified for installation on Chinese-flagged vessels

Alfa Laval PureBallast 3 said that it has become one of the first non-Chinese ballast water treatment solutions to be type approved by the China Classification Society. With the Chinese type approval in hand, PureBallast 3 systems can now be installed on vessels that carry the Chinese flag.



The type approval certificate for PureBallast 3 was issued by the China Classification Society on 17 January 2020. For Chinese customers, it provides access to one of the global market’s most respected and successful ballast water treatment solutions.



“Alfa Laval has long had a strong position in the Chinese newbuilding market and has grown considerably in the retrofit market during the last 12 months,” says Peter Sahlén, Head of Alfa Laval PureBallast. “Now that PureBallast 3 has Chinese type approval, we can support all shipowners who build or sail under the Chinese flag. There are many who see the benefits of a strong international partner in ballast water treatment – one with proven UV technology that can handle large ballast water flows, but also one with global service and support.”



For Alfa Laval, obtaining Chinese type approval is an important step that reflects the company’s lasting commitment to the Chinese market.



“Alfa Laval has had dedicated ballast water treatment resources in China since the signing of the IMO Ballast Water Management Convention,” Sahlén says. “In fact, the majority of our dedicated service engineers are stationed in China, where they are well positioned to support Chinese and foreign customers with the commissioning and service of PureBallast systems. From shipbuilding to the delivery of goods worldwide, China is key to the marine industry. We look forward to deepening our cooperation with Chinese customers and will be proud to see PureBallast 3 systems sail under the Chinese flag.”



About Alfa Laval PureBallast

PureBallast, which was the first commercially available ballast water treatment solution, is a chemical-free technology sold and serviced by Alfa Laval. A vital component of PureBallast is the enhanced UV reactor, which was developed jointly by Alfa Laval and Wallenius Water based on Wallenius Water technology. All PureBallast systems are available with both IMO and U.S. Coast Guard type approvals.



About Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval is active in the areas of Energy, Food, Water and Marine, offering its expertise, products and service to a wide range of industries in some 100 countries. The company is committed to optimizing processes and creating responsible growth. We drive progress, always going the extra mile to support customers in achieving their business goals and sustainability targets.



Alfa Laval’s innovative technologies are dedicated to purifying, refining and recycling material. They contribute to enhanced energy efficiency, improved heat recovery, responsible use of natural resources, better water treatment, and reduced emissions. Thereby not only accelerating success for our customers, but also for people and our planet. Making the world better, every day. It’s all about Advancing better™.



Alfa Laval has 17,200 employees. Annual sales in 2018 were SEK 40.7 billion (approx. EUR 4.0 billion). The company is listed on Nasdaq OMX.