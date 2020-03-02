2020 March 2 13:37

Average wholesale prices for М-100 HFO grew to RUB 11,205 in RF spot market

Between February 24 and February 28, 2020, average wholesale prices for heavy fuel oil М-100 in the spot market of the Russian Federation grew by RUB 304 against the previous week to RUB 11,205 per tonne, PortNews IAA learnt from the review provided by Refinitiv.



The price for fuel oil in the North West federal district was flat at RUB 8,350 per tonne, in the Central district – fell by RUB 81 to RUB 9,313, in the Volga federal district – fell by RUB 29 to RUB 8,033, in the Southern federal district was flat at RUB 14,850, in the Siberian federal district – increased by RUB 984 to RUB 15,338, in the Far East federal district grew by RUB 2,025 to RUB 22,725.