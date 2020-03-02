  The version for the print

  • 2020 March 2 15:48

    Bawat's BWTS receives USCG type approval

    One of the easiest to use and cost-effective ballast water treatment systems has been awarded Type Approval by the United States Coast Guard. The system, from Danish company Bawat, is the only treatment system available to shipowners that relies on heat pasteurisation to kill off potentially dangerous aquatic organisms in ballast water instead of expensive and hard to maintain filters, ultraviolet lights, electrolysis systems or active chemicals, the Danish company says it a media release.

    All ballast water treatment system makers need to get Type Approval to reassure shipowners that vessels have the ability to meet the tough requirements that are in place to try and stop the spread of aquatic invasive species around the world’s oceans.

    “We are extremely pleased to have been awarded Type Approval by the US Coast Guard which has one of the toughest approval processes,” says Marcus Hummer, chief executive, Bawat, adding that this is proof that this unique system using waste heat really works.

    “Most shipowners seek cost effective systems that have both the IMO Type Approval and the more stringent US Coast Guard Type Approval to gain the reassurance that the technology works and their vessels can remain compliant of both international as well as local rules. A vessel without US Coast Guard Type Approval, even if not operating in US waters immediately, will certainly lack future flexibility to do so”.

    The Bawat system was awarded Type Approval according the updated standards set by the International Maritime Organisation in late 2019 making it now one of only a handful that have both approvals.

    Unique & cost effective

    The Bawat technology is also unique in that there are no filters which need cleaning when clogged, there are no UV bulbs, which can break and often perform badly if the water is turbid and there are no active substances or other chemicals which need to be continually purchased, stored and handled on board.

     It is also the only treatment technology that works with only a single straight-forward pass of the ballast water through the system.

    For vessels on time sensitive operational profiles this is a winning factor as it gives ship operators flexibility to treat the ballast water when it suits during the vessel’s voyage. Other systems on the market require the ballast water to be treated either during loading or discharge, or both, potentially influencing port stay times.

    Hummer also points out that the technology is highly cost-effective in that it is designed to use a ship’s own waste heat to pasteurise the ballast water rather than rely on vast amounts of electricity to be generated onboard.

    “Our system really is unique. It uses excess heat from the ship’s engine cooling water or other excess heating sources onboard to create the heat needed to pasteurise the ballast water and kill off anything in it. So, the Bawat system is not only truly green but also offers almost zero operating costs. All other systems require vessels to generate additional power, thus having high operational costs”.

    Hummer is convinced that the fully type-approved system will be a winner for ships’ crews as well as shipowners with not only its ease of use, but its design that uses only tried and tested marine components that shipboard personnel will likely have experience of, making maintenance straight forward.

    A final winning factor for Bawat customers is the ease of installation. As shipowners rush to find solutions, competent engineers and even drydock space, a simple to install, compliant, type-approved system with tried and tested components will make this a go-to-choice for many owners and operators.

    About BAWAT:

    BAWAT was formed in 2011 as a Danish family led business. It has expanded and recently secured more than DKK20m in additional funding from new and existing shareholders. Main shareholders today include the Hummer family, Selfinvest Family Office, shipping-professional Klaus Nyborg, Danish Pension Fund MP Pension and The Danish Maritime Fund. The company has received financial loan capital from The Danish Green Investment Fund.

Другие новости по темам: Bawat, ballast water management system  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 March 2

18:05 Hapag-Lloyd announces rates from North Europe to Far East
17:04 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from Asia to the Mediterranean
16:30 Phillips 66 and Trafigura form joint venture to develop deepwater port
16:13 Alfa Laval PureBallast 3 certified for installation on Chinese-flagged vessels
16:05 MSC Cruises' cruise ship given 'clean bill of health'
15:48 Bawat's BWTS receives USCG type approval
15:44 Jumbo Shipping secures contract with DEME Offshore on Hornsea Two offshore wind farm project
15:21 BPA: Coronavirus funding needed to keep Britain safe and trade flowing
14:40 RF President signs amendments into MSC’s Article 4 on involvement of foreign-flagged ships
14:01 Europe’s largest green hydrogen project starts in Groningen
13:37 Average wholesale prices for М-100 HFO grew to RUB 11,205 in RF spot market
13:12 Bibby HydroMap charters DP1 Catamaran Mintis
12:01 The British ports industry requests further support for port health authorities to prevent COVID-19 spreading
11:30 Russian Railways' network loading down 2.8% to 199.6 million tonnes in January-February 2020
11:09 CMA CGM announces GRR from Asia to West Africa
10:25 Mabux Digets: Top events on global bunker market: Week 09
09:56 Carriage ban on non-compliant fuel oil except for ships equipped with scrubbers entered into force
09:48 Nexans awarded a significant Purchase Order to supply the HV submarine power cables for Marjan field in Arabian Gulf
09:34 Brent Crude futures price is up 3.42% to $51.37, Light Sweet Crude – up 3.19% to $46.2
09:21 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Mar 02
09:18 Baltic Dry Index is up to 535 points

2020 March 1

16:19 FSG confirms the amicable cancellation of two shipbuilding orders with TT-LINE
16:02 Austal introduces its new trimaran ferry being built for JR Kyushu Jet Ferry of Japan
15:53 American Cruise Lines plans to launch two new riverboats next year
13:47 TMS to use 3D printers for manufacturing submarine components
12:43 HII marks USS George Washington (CVN 73) refueling and complex overhaul milestone, relights hull numbers
11:31 USCG convenes Marine Board of Investigation into loss of F/V Scandies Rose
10:47 Phillips 66 and Trafigura form JV to develop deepwater port

2020 February 29

16:37 Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Michael Gilday visits Ingalls Shipbuilding
15:27 Huntington Ingalls Industries delivers amphibious assault ship Tripoli (LHA 7)
13:53 Rauma Marine Constructions to build car and passenger ferries for Australian TT-Line Company
12:27 Huntington Ingalls reaches important milestone in construction of CVN 79
11:47 USCG conducts operation at U.S. Virgin Islands ferry terminals
10:51 Sanmar delivers Robert Allan-designed ASD tug to Rimorchiatori Riuniti
08:07 BW LPG declares option for additional LPG dual-fuel engines, bringing total investment to twelve
07:03 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from Asia to North Europe

2020 February 28

18:17 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from North Europe to Canada
18:12 Onezhsky Shipyard launches second hybrid workboat for Rosmorport
17:30 COSCO SHIPPING successfully completes the first bauxite shipping mission for CHINALCO’s project in Guinea
17:06 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from North Europe to USEC, USGULF and USWC
16:54 Glavgosexpertiza approved construction of Arctic LNG 2 facilities
16:52 ICHCA International, the International Cargo Handling Coordination Association, and the Association of Bulk Terminal Operators sign MOU
16:11 Shipbuilding and Shiprepair Yard RIF conducted sea trials for its HDP boat of Project Rif-75 PKZ
15:47 LNG fuelled ore carrier proves to be commercially viable, SEA-LNG study shows
15:20 FESCO Board expanded to nine members
14:16 Panahon presence boosts PISR in the Far East
13:49 Norwegian Shipowners' Association issued sustainability reporting guidelines for shipping and offshore industries
13:13 Johan Röstin steps down as CEO of ForSea
12:36 RF Navy's ship Admiral Vladimirsky completed oceanographic research in Bellingshausen Sea
12:10 Polskie LNG launches Open Season Process for Świnoujście LNG Terminal
11:47 Port of Antwerp launches Bulkchain collaboration platform
11:02 Diana Shipping announces the sale of a Capesize dry bulk vessel, the m/v Norfolk
10:41 IMO developed guidelines for taking onboard samples of fuel from ships
10:18 Fincantieri launches the first corvette for Qatar
10:07 Pathways to achieve IMO's Initial GHG Strategy goals discussed at dedicated workshop hosted by WMU
09:40 Brent Crude futures price is down 2.51% to $50.43, Light Sweet Crude – down 2.68% to $45.83
09:29 The construction of new deepwater berths of cruise terminal at Piraeus Port starts
09:21 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Feb 28
09:14 Baltic Dry Index is down to 529 points
08:32 CMA CGM announces PSS for cargo from North Europe to Asia