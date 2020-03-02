  The version for the print

  • 2020 March 2 12:01

    The British ports industry requests further support for port health authorities to prevent COVID-19 spreading

    As the number of new confirmed cases of the Wuhan Coronavirus grows, particularly in mainland Europe, the British Ports Association (BPA) has written to the Health Secretary, Matt Hancock MP to outline the UK port sector’s growing concerns.

    In the letter to the Health Secretary, the BPA’s Chief Executive Richard Ballantyne requested that the UK government find additional resource so that port health authorities, working in conjunction with public health bodies, are fully prepared for any emergency controls that need to be implemented as a result of the Wuhan Coronavirus. The BPA has also noted that some UK ports feel they have been put in the position of having to make decisions on health matters for which they are not qualified.

    In the UK, port health authorities, who are managed and resourced by local authorities, are responsible for developing health controls at seaports and airports and are tasked with preventing the introduction of dangerous epidemic diseases through shipping activity without creating unnecessary disruptions to world trade.

    Commenting on the letter sent to the Health Secretary, Richard Ballantyne, Chief Executive at the BPA said:

    ”UK ports have been working closely with relevant authorities to prepare for and guard against the spread of the Wuhan Coronavirus. Ports have highlighted though that it is acutely obvious local port health authorities, who are resourced by local authorities, are in real need of additional resources to prepare for such emergency situations.

    The current risks from direct traffic arriving from Chinese ports is relatively low given the typical 30-40 day sailing time between UK and Asia, especially as Far East trade is forecasted to slow somewhat in the coming weeks. However, ports are acting vigilantly and as the virus appears now to be spreading around Europe, the sector is bracing itself for new risks and challenges. Short sea sailings and flights could be subject to new measures but some UK port health authorities are frantically attempting to prepare.

    While approximately 70% of the UK’s immigration is facilitated by air, a sizeable 30% of passenger movements are handled by seaports. Along with domestic ferry services, there are over 60 million passenger movements each year and the BPA represents all the UK’s ports who facilitate this traffic”.

