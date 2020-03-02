2020 March 2 11:30

Russian Railways' network loading down 2.8% to 199.6 million tonnes in January-February 2020

In January-February 2019, the network of Russian Railways loaded 199.6 million tonnes of cargo, down 2.8%, year-on-year, the Company’s press center says.

In the reporting period, the railways shipped the following goods: coal – 57.8 million tonnes (-8.4%, year-on-year); coke – 1.7 million tonnes (-6.4%); crude oil and oil products – 38.7 million tonnes (-2.1%); iron and manganese ore – 19.7 million tonnes (+2.8%); ferrous metal – 12.1 million tonnes (-4.9%); ferrous metal scrap – 1.8 million tonnes (+30.5%); chemical and mineral fertilizers – 10.1 million tonnes (-0.5%); cement – 2.7 million tonnes (+3.6%); timber – 6.5 million tonnes (-7.4%); grain – 3.4 million tonnes (-17.1%); construction cargo – 17.8 million tonnes (+5.7%); non-ferrous ore and sulphur feedstock – 3.0 million tonnes (+1.8%); chemicals and soda – 4.3 million tonnes (-0.7%); industrial feedstock and moulded materials – 4.3 million tonnes (-14.3%).

From the beginning of the year, freight turnover fell by 3.3%, year-on-year, to 406.8 billion tariff ton-km. Freight turnover taking into account empty wagon run dropped by 3.9%, year-on-year, to 516.5 billion ton-km.

In February, loading totaled 99.4 million tonnes (-0.6%, year-on-year). Freight turnover in February decreased by 2.4%, year-on-year, to 197.4 billion tariff ton-km. Freight turnover taking into account empty wagon run dropped by 2.9% to 251.4 billion ton-km.