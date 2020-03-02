2020 March 2 09:56

Carriage ban on non-compliant fuel oil except for ships equipped with scrubbers entered into force

The carriage ban on non-compliant fuel oil except for ships with exhaust gas cleaning systems (scrubbers) installed entered into force on 1 March 2020.



As DNV GL commented on the ban, this means that operators of ships not equipped with scrubbers must remove all HSFO from board and clean the tanks. They will only be allowed to carry HSFO again and use it as fuel after installing a scrubber system.

From 1 January 2020, the global upper limit on the sulphur content of ships' fuel oil is reduced to 0.50%.

