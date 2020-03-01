2020 March 1 16:19

FSG confirms the amicable cancellation of two shipbuilding orders with TT-LINE

Flensburger Schiffbau-Gesellschaft mbH & Co. KG. (FSG), the German shipyard, says it has confirmed the cancellation of two shipbuilding contracts with the Australian shipping company, TT-Line.



The cancellation of the orders 778 and 779 for TT-Line is by mutual agreement after constructive and objective discussions between the management and owners of FSG and the management of TT-Line.



Alex Gregg-Smith, Managing Director of FSG said, “This decision has been taken with the mutual consent of all parties concerned and is part of our reorientation of FSG as we focus on building high-quality products on time and on budget.”