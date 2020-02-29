2020 February 29 16:37

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Michael Gilday visits Ingalls Shipbuilding

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE: HII) announced that Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Michael Gilday visited the company’s Ingalls Shipbuilding division. During his visit, Gilday toured the shipyard facility and received an overview of infrastructure improvements as well as an update on shipbuilding programs.



“Adm. Gilday’s visit today gave us the opportunity to show him in great detail the magnificent shipbuilding facility improvements we’ve made at Ingalls over the past few years,” Ingalls President Brian Cuccias said. “Along with Mississippi’s two U.S. Senators, Sen. Roger Wicker and Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, the CNO got a firsthand look at all four classes of ships we are building for the Navy and Coast Guard. Visits like this give our outstanding team of shipbuilders the opportunity to show off their craftsmanship and commitment to our Navy. Ingalls currently has 10 Navy ships, and three Coast Guard cutters in various stages of production.”



Adm. Gilday, who was sworn in as the Nation’s 32nd chief of naval operations in August 2019, also met with crewmembers of ships currently under construction or modernization at Ingalls.



“To build the most ready and lethal fleet we can, we’re working side by side with Congress and industry,” Gilday said. “Today’s visit is an important opportunity to see our sailors and the work being done here at HII’s shipyard.”



About Huntington Ingalls Industries



Huntington Ingalls Industries is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII’s Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII’s Technical Solutions division supports national security missions around the globe with unmanned systems, defense and federal solutions, nuclear and environmental services, and fleet sustainment. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs more than 42,000 people operating both domestically and internationally.

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Michael Gilday visits Ingalls Shipbuilding