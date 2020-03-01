  The version for the print

  • 2020 March 1 11:31

    USCG convenes Marine Board of Investigation into loss of F/V Scandies Rose

    The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) says it has convened a Marine Board of Investigation into the loss of F/V Scandies Rose and five of its seven crewmembers. A Marine Board of Investigation is the highest level of investigation in the Coast Guard. Upon completion of the investigation, the Board will issue a report to the commandant with the evidence collected, the facts established and its conclusions and recommendations.

    During the course of the MBI, board members must decide:

    The cause of the casualty, including the cause of any death.
    Whether an act of misconduct, incompetence, negligence, unskillfulness, or willful violation of law committed by any individual licensed, certificated, or documented has contributed to the cause of the casualty, or to a death involved in the casualty, so that appropriate remedial action may be taken.
    Whether an act of misconduct, incompetence, negligence, unskillfulness, or willful violation of law committed by any person, including an officer, employee, or member of the Coast Guard, contributed to the cause of the casualty, or to a death involved in the casualty.
    Whether there is evidence that an act subjecting the offender to a civil penalty under that laws of the United States has been committed, so that appropriate action may be undertaken to collect a penalty.
    Whether there is evidence that a criminal act under the laws of the United States has been committed, so that the matter may be referred to appropriate authorities for prosecution.
    Whether there is need for new laws or regulations, or amendment or repeal of existing laws or regulations, to prevent the recurrence of the casualty.
    The National Transportation Safety Board is participating alongside the Coast Guard in its investigation, but will produce an independent report with its own findings.

    Coast Guard Communication Detachment Kodiak overheard a mayday call from the F/V Scandies Rose Dec. 31 and launched aircraft crews. The aircrews located two life rafts with one raft containing two survivors. The search for F/V Scandies Rose and five missing crewmembers was suspended Jan 2.

Другие новости по темам: USCG  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 March 1

13:47 TMS to use 3D printers for manufacturing submarine components
12:43 HII marks USS George Washington (CVN 73) refueling and complex overhaul milestone, relights hull numbers
11:31 USCG convenes Marine Board of Investigation into loss of F/V Scandies Rose
10:47 Phillips 66 and Trafigura form JV to develop deepwater port

2020 February 29

16:37 Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Michael Gilday visits Ingalls Shipbuilding
15:27 Huntington Ingalls Industries delivers amphibious assault ship Tripoli (LHA 7)
13:53 Rauma Marine Constructions to build car and passenger ferries for Australian TT-Line Company
12:27 Huntington Ingalls reaches important milestone in construction of CVN 79
11:47 USCG conducts operation at U.S. Virgin Islands ferry terminals
10:51 Sanmar delivers Robert Allan-designed ASD tug to Rimorchiatori Riuniti
08:07 BW LPG declares option for additional LPG dual-fuel engines, bringing total investment to twelve
07:03 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from Asia to North Europe

2020 February 28

18:17 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from North Europe to Canada
18:12 Onezhsky Shipyard launches second hybrid workboat for Rosmorport
17:30 COSCO SHIPPING successfully completes the first bauxite shipping mission for CHINALCO’s project in Guinea
17:06 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from North Europe to USEC, USGULF and USWC
16:54 Glavgosexpertiza approved construction of Arctic LNG 2 facilities
16:52 ICHCA International, the International Cargo Handling Coordination Association, and the Association of Bulk Terminal Operators sign MOU
16:11 Shipbuilding and Shiprepair Yard RIF conducted sea trials for its HDP boat of Project Rif-75 PKZ
15:47 LNG fuelled ore carrier proves to be commercially viable, SEA-LNG study shows
15:20 FESCO Board expanded to nine members
14:16 Panahon presence boosts PISR in the Far East
13:49 Norwegian Shipowners' Association issued sustainability reporting guidelines for shipping and offshore industries
13:13 Johan Röstin steps down as CEO of ForSea
12:36 RF Navy's ship Admiral Vladimirsky completed oceanographic research in Bellingshausen Sea
12:10 Polskie LNG launches Open Season Process for Świnoujście LNG Terminal
11:47 Port of Antwerp launches Bulkchain collaboration platform
11:02 Diana Shipping announces the sale of a Capesize dry bulk vessel, the m/v Norfolk
10:41 IMO developed guidelines for taking onboard samples of fuel from ships
10:18 Fincantieri launches the first corvette for Qatar
10:07 Pathways to achieve IMO's Initial GHG Strategy goals discussed at dedicated workshop hosted by WMU
09:40 Brent Crude futures price is down 2.51% to $50.43, Light Sweet Crude – down 2.68% to $45.83
09:29 The construction of new deepwater berths of cruise terminal at Piraeus Port starts
09:21 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Feb 28
09:14 Baltic Dry Index is down to 529 points
08:32 CMA CGM announces PSS for cargo from North Europe to Asia

2020 February 27

18:05 European yards specify Thordon System as standard for deck machinery
17:48 IMO's GloFouling Partnership project tackles problem of invasive aquatic species in Sri Lanka
17:29 Tallink Grupp reports nearly 25% higher net profit for the full financial year 2019
17:05 AquaTerra acquires Subsea Engineering and Technical Services
16:51 Zelenodolsk Shipyard named after A.M. Gorky laid down passenger ship Chaika LNG
16:35 Vale clarifies incident with contracted vessel
16:04 NYK Cruises to cancel cruises due to coronavirus
15:30 Average physical depreciation of Rosmorport’s berthing facilities is 24%
15:07 National Association of Shipping Agencies addresses FAS over plans on multiple increase of port dues in Russia
14:56 Arbitration award related to purchase options for four VLCCs on charter to Okeanis ECO Tankers
14:43 ASCO strengthened preventive measures against coronavirus
14:19 ASCO takes necessary precautionary measures to prevent environmental damage
13:55 Rotterdam to host ACI’s 24th Ballast Water Management Conference on 7-8 April 2020
13:53 Ørsted signs 20-year lease with Port of Taichung for Greater Changhua offshore wind farms
13:34 Vysotsk VTS obtains Certificate of Conformity
13:12 Xeneta container rates alert: long-term contracted rates hold despite Coronavirus chaos
12:56 Certificate of Conformity obtained for Ust-Luga VTS
12:33 Finnlines published its 2019 Financial Statements and Financial Review
12:10 A.P. Moller - Maersk links new $5.0bn revolving credit facility to its CO2 performance
11:52 Port of Gdynia seeks opportunities for further development
11:28 Rosmorport’s Murmansk Branch performed pilotage of Capesize vessel
11:04 Rosmorport to complete dredging under NOVATEK’s project in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky by April 2021
10:41 3rd Technical Conference "Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering" kicks off in Moscow
10:35 Ships of RF Navy’s Baltic Fleet continue performing planned training as part of its long-distance campaign