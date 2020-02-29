2020 February 29 10:51

Sanmar delivers Robert Allan-designed ASD tug to Rimorchiatori Riuniti

Sanmar Shipyards announced the delivery of “DELICAY VI” to the Genoese group “Rimorchiatori Riuniti”. She is re-named as “ITALIA”. Sanmar had delivered a RAmparts 2400SX Class ASD Tug to the same group back in 2014 and that tug has been re-named as “TURCHIA” which is currently giving towage service in the port of Genoa.



“ITALIA” is an azimuth tractor tug, TRAktor-Z 2500SX designed by the distinguished Canadian designers “Robert Allan Ltd.” Principal dimensions are 25m by 12m and she can achieve 70 tonnes of bollard pull by means of 2 x CAT 3516C engines developing a total of 4200 kW coupled to a pair of Kongsberg (ex Rolls-Royce) US 255 FP thrusters. “ITALIA” has been modified to meet the Italian flag rules as well as Riuniti’s operational requirements.

“This deal, we trust, will be another seal of a successful partnership for many years to come” said Ruchan Civgin, Commercial Director of Sanmar Shipyards. He continued “Our tractor tugs are extremely efficient in maneuvering in ports and not only our customers but also our crew do also benefit highly.



“We are very proud to have chosen this name, for a tugboat that will be a bit the flag of our fleet” said Alberto Dellepiane, the managing director of the Rimorchiatori Riuniti. “The tugboat that has just been delivered us by Sanmar Shipyards marks the return of the group to tractor tug type boats, like the ones we ordered in the 90s, before the Azimuth Stern Drive (ASD) tug took hold on the market” continued Dellepiane. “ITALIA” will provide towage service in the port of Genoa, Italy.