2020 March 1 10:47

Phillips 66 and Trafigura form JV to develop deepwater port

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) and Trafigura Group Pte. Ltd announce they have formed a 50/50 joint venture, Bluewater Texas Terminal LLC (“Bluewater Texas”), to develop an offshore deepwater port project located approximately 21 nautical miles east of the entrance to the Port of Corpus Christi.



Phillips 66 says the proposed project it is to construct will consist of up to two single point mooring buoys capable of fully loading Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs) to export crude oil. The project is currently in the permitting stage. The joint venture owners expect to make a final investment decision later this year, pending permit approval and customer volume commitments that support the project meeting the owners’ economic return thresholds.



Trafigura has withdrawn its application to develop the Texas Gulf Terminals deepwater port facility that was submitted to the United States Maritime Administration (MARAD) in July 2018.



The Bluewater Texas joint venture combines the unique market position that Trafigura has built in the United States as a leading exporter and marketer of crude oil with Phillips 66’s commercial expertise, existing infrastructure network on the U.S. Gulf Coast, and proven operating experience, including the safe operation of a single point mooring buoy in the United Kingdom since 1971.



The Bluewater Texas joint venture is working with the Port of Corpus Christi Authority to provide a safe and environmentally sustainable infrastructure for the export of crude oil to global markets while benefitting the regional economy.



About Phillips 66



Phillips 66 is a diversified energy manufacturing and logistics company. With a portfolio of Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties businesses, the company processes, transports, stores and markets fuels and products globally. Phillips 66 Partners, the company’s master limited partnership, is integral to the portfolio. Headquartered in Houston, the company has 14,500 employees committed to safety and operating excellence. Phillips 66 had $59 billion of assets as of Dec. 31, 2019.



About Trafigura



Founded in 1993, Trafigura is one of the largest physical commodities trading groups in the world. Trafigura sources, stores, transports and delivers a range of raw materials (including oil and refined products and metals and minerals) to clients around the world. The trading business is supported by industrial and financial assets, including 49.3 percent owned global oil products storage and distribution company Puma Energy; global terminals, warehousing and logistics operator Impala Terminals; Trafigura's Mining Group; and Galena Asset Management. The Company is owned by over 700 of its 8,000 employees who work in 80 offices in 41 countries around the world. Trafigura has achieved substantial growth over recent years, growing revenue from USD12 billion in 2003 to USD 171.5 billion in 2019. The Group has been connecting its customers to the global economy for more than two decades, growing prosperity by advancing trade.