2020 February 28 18:12

Onezhsky Shipyard launches second hybrid workboat for Rosmorport

On 28 February 2020, Petrozavodsk, Karelia based Onezhsky Shipbuilding, Ship Repair Yard launched the second workboat with a parallel hybrid propulsion plant. The ship named Victor Vorotylo ordered by FSUE Rosmorport will soon leave for Vanino, its port of registration in the Khabarovsk Territory, says press center of the Karelia Government.

The boat was named after Victor Vorotylo, Production Director of Onezhsky Shipyard.



The ship is intended for surveying the condition of waterways, delivery of commissions and crews, examination and environmental monitoring of water areas, participation in rescue operations, transportation of pilots (if necessary) and pilotage services. The boat can be operated round the year in non-freezing seas and in during summer periods in freezing seas.



The ship is equipped with a hybrid propulsion plant. The main power plant including the electric propulsion motor lets the ship move without involving main engines at a speed of up to 6 knots and without involving diesel generators at maximum speed.



Onezhsky Shipbuilding, Ship Repair Yard (Onezhsky Shipyard) was founded in 2002 on the basis of ship repair facilities of the Belomorsky-Onezhsky Shipping Company, formed in 1944. In 2011, after the enterprise management dismissal the shipyard production was suspended and was followed by the firm’s bankruptcy procedure. In late 2014 the enterprise was transferred to the state ownership with FSUE Rosmorport as the yard Founder and resumed its shipbuilding and ship repair business.

