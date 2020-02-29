2020 February 29 08:07

BW LPG declares option for additional LPG dual-fuel engines, bringing total investment to twelve

BW LPG has exercised another option for the delivery and retrofitting of a further four dual-fuel LPG propulsion engines, the company said in its release. With this, BW LPG has committed to retrofit 12 of its Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGCs) with pioneering LPG propulsion technology.

This announcement follows a press release dated 30 August 2018, where BW LPG announced a world’s first initiative to deliver and retrofit four LPG dual-fuel engines in its fleet, and 10 February 2020, where it subsequently exercised an option for an additional four dual-fuel engines on the back of stronger-than-expected performance during rigorous type-approval tests.

Delivery and retrofitting of these 12 dual-fuel engines into BW LPG’s fleet will begin as planned in 2020 and will be completed in 2H 2021.



About BW LPG

BW LPG is the world's leading owner and operator of LPG vessels, owning and operating Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGC) with a total carrying capacity of over 3 million CBM. With five decades of operating experience in LPG shipping and experienced seafarers and staff, BW LPG offers a flexible and reliable service to customers.

BW LPG is associated with BW Group, one of the world's leading shipping groups. BW Group controls a fleet of over 360 ships which includes product tankers, LNG and LPG carriers, floating storage and regasification (FSRU) units, dry cargo carriers, crude oil supertankers and floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) units.