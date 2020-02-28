2020 February 28 17:30

COSCO SHIPPING successfully completes the first bauxite shipping mission for CHINALCO’s project in Guinea

On February 26, the discharge ceremony for the first shipment of bauxite from CHINALCO’s Boffa Project in Guinea was held in Shijiu Port District of Rizhao Port in Shandong Province, the company said in its release. The transportation mission, successfully completed by M.V. QU SHAN HAI under COSCO SHIPPING Bulk, marked a new milestone achieved by CHINALCO’s Boffa Project.

To conform to the COVID-19 prevention and control policies, the ceremony was held online via video conference. The relevant executives of COSCO SHIPPING Bulk, CHINALCO, and Shandong Port Group attended the ceremony in Guangzhou, Beijing and Rizhao, respectively. The successful berthing and cargo discharging of M.V. QU SHAN HAI marked the first achievement made jointly by COSCO SHIPPING and CHINALCO under their strategic cooperation in Africa. In 2020, COSCO SHIPPING Bulk will continue to deepen cooperation with CHINALCO and Rizhao Port. While further participating into the economic development of countries and regions involved in the B&R Initiative, they will enhance the integration of upstream and downstream industrial chains and achieve mutual complementarity for common development, setting an outstanding example of partnership on the B&R construction.

M.V. QU SHAN HAI is a handy-size vessel under COSCO SHIPPING Bulk. On January 6, 2020, it started the voyage back to China from Boffa, Guinea, fully loaded with 54,000 tons of bauxite. The vessel finally arrived at Rizhao Port after navigating more than 10,000 sea miles through three big oceans and two continents. By optimizing the shipping route design and strengthening security management, the vessel and on-shore departments of COSCO SHIPPING Bulk managed to work together to fulfill the transportation task, with faster, better and safer shipping services.