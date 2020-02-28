2020 February 28 17:06

CMA CGM announces FAK rates from North Europe to USEC, USGULF and USWC

CMA CGM has announced Freight All Kinds (FAK) rates from April 1st, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice.



These new FAK rates will apply as follows:

Origin Range: From North European ports

Destination Range: To United States East Coast, Gulf, West Coast ports (New York, Norfolk, Baltimore, Savannah, Charleston, Houston, Miami, New Orleans, Los Angeles, Long Beach, Oakland)