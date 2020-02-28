2020 February 28 16:54

Glavgosexpertiza approved construction of Arctic LNG 2 facilities

Glavgosexpertiza (Russia's Main Department of State Expertise) says it has considered and approved the design documentation and findings of the engineering survey on construction of a plant for production, storage and shipment of liquefied natural gas and stable gas condensate involving gravity-based structure (GBS) platforms on the shore and in the water area of the Gulf of Ob.



Arctic LNG 2 is yet another LNG production-related project in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region being implemented by NOVATEK in partnership with foreign companies. The final investment decision for the Arctic LNG 2 project was approved in September 2019. The Utrenneye field is the resource base for Arctic LNG 2. The field is located in the Gydan Peninsula in YNAO approximately 70 km across the Ob Bay from Yamal LNG.



The project includes the construction of three LNG trains, with a capacity of 6.6 mtpa of LNG each, and at least 1.6 mtpa of stable gas condensate. The total LNG capacity of the three trains will be 19.8 mtpa.