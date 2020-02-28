2020 February 28 16:52

ICHCA International, the International Cargo Handling Coordination Association, and the Association of Bulk Terminal Operators sign MOU

ICHCA International, the International Cargo Handling Coordination Association, and the Association of Bulk Terminal Operators (ABTO) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for collaborative working between the organisations. In a move that recognises both parties as leading voices in bulk cargo handling and operations, the MOU commits the organisations to the coordination of efforts to promote improved safety across the maritime industry.

ICHCA International and ABTO have agreed to be proactive in championing areas of common interest including confined space working, safety standards, GHG emissions and the IMSBC Code.

Under the MOU, ICHCA and ABTO aim to establish joint technical and ad-hoc committees, initiate surveys and studies, and exchange research findings and publications where appropriate to strengthen information exchange. The trade associations will also look to coordinate their respective events and seminar to encourage wider information exchange.

ABOUT ABTO

ABTO was formed in mid-2016 to address an under representation of the bulk terminals sector at the international regulatory as well as national governmental levels. ABTO provides a forum for its members to discuss the issues impacting the global transportation of bulk commodities and encourages the free and frank exchange of opinion to enable the sector to present a united front in all discussions with governments, shippers, shipowners and operators in order to promote and protect member interests.

ABOUT ICHCA INTERNATIONAL

ICHCA provides an internationally respected platform for coordinating dialogue and building relationships between stakeholders in the cargo handling industry. Through its international chapters, ICHCA can globally influence the shaping and sharing of good practice for the benefit of all.