2020 February 28 16:11

Shipbuilding and Shiprepair Yard RIF conducted sea trials for its HDP boat of Project Rif-75 PKZ

Shipbuilding and Shiprepair Yard RIF (a company of Rostov Port) says it held this year’s first sea trials of Rif-75 PKZ boat on 26 February 2020.



The boat is intended for transportation of small cargo and passengers in outer/inner harbors, enclosed bodies of water and near-shore area with wave force of up 4 and wave height of up to 2 meters.



The boat hull is made of high-density polyethylene (HDP). According to the statement HDP is corrosion and osmosis resistant, does not require paining and does not fade in the sun. The life cycle of the hull has been extended to 50 yars.



Key particulars of Rif-75 PKZ: LOA – 7.75 m, width – 2.7 m, height – 3.4 m, draft – 0.5 m, empty weight – 2,300 kg, displacement – 4,100 kg, passenger capacity - 1+11, maximum cargo capacity – 1,800 kg.



“The speed of the boat required by the customer is 25 knots but it can move safely at 32 knots, features sea kindliness, yaw stability, maneuverability and comfort for passengers”, said the manufacturer.



Shipbuilding and Shiprepair Yard RIF (a company of Rostov Port) specializes in application of high-density polyethylene (HDP) in shipbuilding and related industries.