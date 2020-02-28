2020 February 28 15:20

FESCO Board expanded to nine members

At the meeting held on 27 February 2020, the Board of Directors of FESCO PJSC (the parent company of FESCO Group) elected its Management Board having expanded it from eight to nine members effective from 2 March 2020.



