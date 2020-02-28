2020 February 28 13:49

Norwegian Shipowners' Association issued sustainability reporting guidelines for shipping and offshore industries

The Norwegian Shipowners' Association says it has drawn up guidelines for sustainability reporting for the shipping and offshore industries.

Managing Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) issues at company level is key to the sustainability of our industry. By issuing these guidelines – we believe it will be easier for our members to ensure that their ESG reports include the most relevant disclosures, in a way that ensures consistency across the shipping and offshore industries. The guidelines are developed in collaboration with the Governance Group and will help companies report on sustainability in compliance with requirements and expectations from various stakeholders.