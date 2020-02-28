2020 February 28 15:47

LNG fuelled ore carrier proves to be commercially viable, SEA-LNG study shows

Global multi-sector industry coalition SEA-LNG announced the results of its latest independent investment study, which highlights the commercial benefits of LNG as a marine fuel for a newbuild 210K DWT Ore Carrier sailing from Australia to China.

The study illustrates strong returns on investment for LNG as a marine fuel on a Net Present Value (NPV) basis over a conservative 10-year horizon. The modelling analysis is bolstered by compelling payback periods of two to four years for the newbuild CAPESIZE on this major ore trade corridor.

Commenting on the study Peter Keller, Chairman, SEA-LNG, said: “The impressive results of this latest installment in our investment case series further underlines LNG’s position as a financially sound investment for deep-sea vessels, across a range of vessel specifications.

This study was designed to provide greater clarity for those investing in LNG as a marine fuel for large bulk vessels. The key findings from the study were:

LNG delivers a superior return on investment on an NPV basis of several million dollars in comparison with conventional compliant fuels across all fuel scenarios investigated;

LNG engine and fuel sytems investment is paid back within two to four years.

SEA-LNG commissioned the study as the fourth in a series of investment evaluations by simulation and analytics experts Opsiana. It follows studies covering a 14,000 TEU container vessel operating on the Asia-US West Coast liner route, a dual study examining an 8,000 CEU Pure Car and Truck Carrier (PCTC) on the Pacific and smaller 6,500 CEU on the Atlantic Trade Lanes, and a 300K DWT VLCC running Arabian Gulf to Asia.

To ensure the best possible data was available to Opsiana across the entire series of studies, SEA-LNG members contributed maritime expertise and timely background information to ensure a high level of creditability in the assumptions and results.

The investment returns were calculated within traditional frameworks without including the significant extra benefits and branding value gained by choosing LNG as a more environmentally friendly marine fuel, which could be worth hundreds of millions of dollars across the global CAPESIZE fleet.

ABOUT SEA-LNG

SEA-LNG is a UK-registered not for profit collaborative industry foundation serving the needs of its member organisations committed to furthering the use of LNG as an important, environmentally superior maritime fuel. SEA-LNG has members across the entire LNG value chain including providers of the product, users, engine and asset suppliers, and class societies. SEA-LNG is already recognised as an International leader in LNG matters. Each member organisation commits mutually agreed human resources, data analysis and knowledge sharing in support of SEA-LNG initiatives and activities and financially contributes via a membership fee. SEA-LNG is guided by a board, which is led by chairman Peter Keller, who was elected as Founding Chairman in 2016.

SEA-LNG’s members include: ABS, Carnival Corporation & plc, Chart Industries, Clean Marine Energy, DNV GL, Eagle LNG Partners, ÉNESTAS, Exeno Yamamizu, Fearnleys, FortisBC, Gasum AS, GE, GTT, JAX LNG, Keppel Gas Technology, “K” LINE Group, Lloyd’s Register, MAN Energy Solutions, Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), Marubeni Corporation, Mitsubishi Corporation, NYK Line, Port of Long Beach, Port of Rotterdam, Port of Virginia, Qatargas, Shell, Société Générale, Sohar Port & Freezone, Stabilis Energy, Sumitomo Corporation, Total, TOTE Inc., Toyota Tsusho, Uyeno Group of Companies, Vancouver Fraser Port Authority, Wärtsilä, and Yokohama-Kawasaki International Port Corporation (YKIP).