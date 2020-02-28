2020 February 28 13:13

Johan Röstin steps down as CEO of ForSea

ForSea announced that Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Johan Röstin will be stepping down from his position.

“It has been a privilege to lead ForSea for almost three years. The company has come a long way during a short time, and I am proud to have contributed to the many changes we implemented and the results we have achieved. I have decided that now is the right time to step down from my position, and I have agreed with the board to leave ForSea immediately, but I will be available to the interim CEO if he needs me,” says Johan Röstin.

“The Board of Directors appreciates Johan Röstin’s dedication and commitment to ForSea. Johan led the charge in creating a new brand, a stronger organization and embarked the company on a green journey. We want to thank Johan for his contribution to setting the company on a great new path and reaching these important milestones,” said Rasmus Christiansen, chairman of the Board of Directors at ForSea.

The Board of Directors has initiated a process to find a new CEO. In the interim, Jens Ole Hansen, currently Chief Operating Officer (COO), will be acting CEO.