2020 February 28 12:36

RF Navy's ship Admiral Vladimirsky completed oceanographic research in Bellingshausen Sea

The "Admiral Vladimirsky" completed oceanographic research in the Bellingshausen sea and set a course for Montevideo (Uruguay), where it will arrive on March 5, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

The ship's crew is healthy, technical means and hydrographic equipment are working normally. This was reported to the Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy, Admiral Nikolai Evmenov, by the head of the round-the-world expedition on board the "Admiral Vladimirsky" ORV, captain of the 1st rank Oleg Osipov.

The ship is currently on the approved route of the Navy's round-the-world expedition, dedicated to the 200th anniversary of the discovery of Antarctica by Russian sailors and the 250th anniversary of I.F. Krusenstern birth. . The expedition started in December 2019 and will last until June of this year.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy Admiral Nikolai Evmenov has set the task to carefully analyze all the stages of round-the-world expedition, which in its scope and significance is a worthy continuation of the activities of the Navy of Russia for the study of the oceans.