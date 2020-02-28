2020 February 28 12:10

Polskie LNG launches Open Season Process for Świnoujście LNG Terminal

In connection with the Świnoujście LNG Terminal Expansion Program, Polskie LNG S.A. informs that on 24 February 2020 the Open Season Process for the LNG Terminal was launched.

The objective of the Open Season 2020 Process is to review market demand for core regasification service and additional services provided by the LNG Terminal, as well as to provide access to the expanded infrastructure on non-discriminatory and transparent basis to all interested natural gas market participants.

Under Open Season 2020 Process, the market participants are invited to submit to Polskie LNG written comments and questions regarding the services offered by the LNG Terminal in Świnoujście.

After conclusion of the consultation phase, Polskie LNG S.A. will review and summarize the received comments and subsequently update the 2020 LNG Terminal Capacity Allocation Rules.