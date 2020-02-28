  The version for the print

  2020 February 28 11:47

    Port of Antwerp launches Bulkchain collaboration platform

    5 March is the big day, when after a successful "proof of concept" NxtPort and Port+ present the Bulkchain central collaboration platform. This system shares updates on breakbulk consignments in real time with all stakeholders. The result will be transparent, efficient communication within the entire breakbulk supply chain, the Antwerp port media release said.

    The Bulkchain concept was devised in 2018, and a year later a beta version was demonstrated at the Antwerp XL breakbulk trade fair. Then in October 2019 ArcelorMittal and PSA joined the pilot project.

    Digital catch-up movement
    According to Bulkchain product manager Steven Schutter, the breakbulk community has long been in search of a digital solution to catch up with their colleagues in the container sector. More efficient and transparent communication is essential for all stakeholders. "We're doing away with the constant copying-and-pasting, carbon copies and superfluous phone calls. Bulkchain will streamline the entire logistics process. It means much less administrative hassle and more efficient communication among the correct locations, eliminating avoidable errors," he explains.

    Bulkchain opens doors
    How does the application work in practice? "Setting up integration with Bulkchain just once opens the door for all member parties to exchange data in the same way," says William Moyersoen, CEO of ArcelorMittal Logistics Belgium. For each consignment Bulkchain creates a single file that links all import and export partners, so that all parties involved in the movement are constantly up to date.
    Bulkchain for sustainability

    "This is the next step towards a paperless work environment, an area in which breakbulk has a lot of room for improvement in comparison with other sectors," declares Dennis Verbeeck, General Manager of PSA Breakbulk.

    For anybody who can't attend the launch event, NxtPort and associated companies will be demonstrating all the aspects of Bulkchain on their stand at Antwerp XL.

