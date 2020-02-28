  The version for the print

  • 2020 February 28 11:02

    Diana Shipping announces the sale of a Capesize dry bulk vessel, the m/v Norfolk

    Diana Shipping Inc., a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels, has signed, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, a Memorandum of Agreement to sell to an unaffiliated third party, the 2002-built vessel “Norfolk”, with delivery to the buyer latest by April 6, 2020, for a sale price of US$8.75 million before commissions, the company said in its release.

    Upon completion of the aforementioned sale, Diana Shipping Inc.’s fleet will consist of 41 dry bulk vessels (4 Newcastlemax, 13 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax and 14 Panamax). As of today, the combined carrying capacity of the Company’s fleet, including the m/v Norfolk, is approximately 5.2 million dwt with a weighted average age of 9.7 years.

    About the Company

    Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of dry bulk vessels. The Company’s vessels are employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

