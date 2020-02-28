2020 February 28 10:18

Fincantieri launches the first corvette for Qatar

The technical launch of corvette "Al Zubarah", the first of the classordered to Fincantieri by the Qatari Ministry of Defence within the national naval acquisition program, took place at Fincantieri's shipyard in Muggiano (La Spezia), the company said in its release.



The vessel, which will be delivered in 2021, is designed consistent with the RINAMIL rules. She will be a flexible type of ship capable of fulfilling a range of tasks, from surveillance with sea rescue capabilities to being a fighting vessel, being about 107 meters long, 14.70 meters wide, with a maximum speed of 28 knots. The unit will be provided with a combined diesel and diesel plant (CODAD) and will be able to accommodate 112 persons on board.



Furthermore, the vessel will be capable of operating high-speed boats such as RHIB (Rigid Hull Inflatable Boat) through lateral cranes or a hauling ramp located at the far stern. The flight deck and hangar will be sized for hosting one NH90 helicopter.