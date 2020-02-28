2020 February 28 10:07

Pathways to achieve IMO's Initial GHG Strategy goals discussed at dedicated workshop hosted by WMU

Meeting the ambitious goals in IMO's initial GHG strategy to cut emissions from ships will need a range of solutions, from engine design to port infrastructure to support the generation and storage of future fuels, such as renewable ammonia. These were among the future pathways discussed at an expert workshop held at the World Maritime University (WMU), in Malmö, Sweden (26-27 February), jointly organised with the OECD's International Transport Forum (ITF) and Nordic Energy Research, IMO says in a press release.

Also discussed were innovative ways of financing on board tests with new low carbon fuels, involving large cargo owners and multi nationals and spreading the financial benefits from energy consumption reduction between ship owners and charterer.

The IMO GHG Strategy is driving global regulations and R&D to support the decarbonization of international shipping. The next formal discussions at IIMO will take place at the seventh meeting of the Intersessional Working Group on Reduction of GHG Emissions from Ships, which meets 23-30 March 2020 – just before and back to back with the next Marine Environment Protection Committee session, MEPC 75 (30 March to 3 April 2020).

A representative from the IMO Secretariat attended the expert workshop on prospects for energy and maritime transport in the Nordic region - achieving the goals of the initial IMO strategy on reduction of GHG emissions from ships, which brought together representatives from the government sector, industry (including shipowners, fuel providers, and engine builders), civil society and academia.