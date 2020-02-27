2020 February 27 16:51

Zelenodolsk Shipyard named after A.M. Gorky laid down passenger ship Chaika LNG

On 27 February 2020, Tatarstan, Russia based Zelenodolsk Shipyard named after A.M. Gorky held a keel-laying ceremony for the river-going tourism and leisure boat of Project 03622, Chaika, with engines running on liquefied natural gas (LNG), says press center of State Transport Leasing Company (STLC).



The ceremony was attended by Rustam Minninhanov, President of the Republic of Tatarstan; Igor Asabin, Deputy General Director of STLC, representatives of RF Transport Ministry, Ministry of Industry and Trade, Ministry of Energy, regional authorities, management of Gazprom, AK BARS, etc.



Russia’s first passenger ship powered by LNG has been ordered by STLC. The contract was signed in pursuance of RF Government’s Decree dated 25 December 2019 “On providing subsidies in 2019 and 2021 from the federal budget to STLC for capital investment in acquisition of civil ships”.



The contract between STLC and Zelenodolsk Shipyard named after A.M. Gorky on construction of the Chaika LNG was signed on 17 February 2020 following an open competition. The ship is to be delivered to the customer by the end of 2022.



Passenger ship Chaika of 150-170 passengers in capacity was designed by Zelenodolsk Design Bureau. It features a high level of safety and comfort. The ship can pass under low bridges like the Kirovsky Bridge in Kazan.



The ship is intended for leisure and sightseeing voyages along inland water ways.



Key characteristics of the ship: LOA – 58.8 m, BOA – 10.8 m, draft – about 1.2 m, speed – about 18 km/h, crew – 3+8 personnel members, passenger capacity – at least 170, endurance – 24 hours.



Tatarstan-based OJSC Zelenodolsk Plant named after M. Gorky, specializes in the construction of warships and passenger high-speed vessels. The enterprise is managed by AK BARS HOLDING.