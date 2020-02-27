2020 February 27 16:35

Vale clarifies incident with contracted vessel

Vale S.A. (“Vale”) informs that it was made aware by the operator of the vessel MV Stellar Banner that the vessel suffered damage in the bow after leaving the Ponta da Madeira Maritime Terminal, on Monday night (24), outside the port access channel. It was also reported to Vale that, as a precautionary measure, the 20 crew members were safely evacuated and that the vessel's captain agrounded the vessel about 100 kilometers off the coast of São Luís. The vessel, built in 2016, is owned and operated by the South Korean company Polaris. As port operator, Vale is offering technical-operational support, sending tug boats, and collaborating with maritime authorities. Port operations remains normal, with no impact on shipments.





