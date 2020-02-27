2020 February 27 17:05

AquaTerra acquires Subsea Engineering and Technical Services

On Friday 7th February 2020, AquaTerra acquired the trade and assets of Subsea Engineering and Technical Services (SETS), an established business providing innovative subsea engineering services to the offshore oil and gas industry in the UK and internationally, the company said in its release.

Focussed primarily on conductor integrity and management solutions, SETS has invested heavily, and has been at the forefront of the design and development of technically advanced subsea tooling for conductor cleaning and inspection, clamp repair and shim installation. Their technology is remotely operated from topside, eliminating the requirement for diver support, and dramatically reducing time and cost.



SETS also designs and supplies bespoke steel and polyurethane shims for topside and subsea installations in conjunction with their tooling.



AquaTerra specialises in technically challenging construction and decommissioning projects, including caisson and conductor IRM, removal and replacement.





