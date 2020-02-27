-
2020 February 27 16:04
NYK Cruises to cancel cruises due to coronavirus
In response to the coronavirus, NYK Cruises Co. Ltd., an NYK Group company, will cancel all cruises on Asuka II scheduled to sail in March, in addition to the 103-day world cruise scheduled to depart from Japan on April 2 and return in July, the company said in its release.0 Links
