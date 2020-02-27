  The version for the print

  • 2020 February 27 15:07

    National Association of Shipping Agencies addresses FAS over plans on multiple increase of port dues in Russia

    National Association of Shipping Agencies has addressed the Federal Antimonopoly Service of the Russian Federation (FAS) over the plans to increase port dues in Russia several times. The letter submitted to FAS, a copy of which is at IAA PortNews’ disposal, expresses concern about the plan to increase the rates up to eight times depending on the type of dues and the port as well as to cancel rate tiering per type of ships.

    “In our opinion, the announced ill-considered proposals on changing the tariff system will have a significant negative impact on transportation of cargo of all categories via seaports of the Russian Federation, - reads the letter. - Based on the aforesaid, the Association considers it necessary to preserve the rate tiering per type of ships with adjustment of dues rates according to the official rate of inflation in the Russian Federation.”

    The subject covers canal, light, icebreaking and navigation dues.

2020 February 27

