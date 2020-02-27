2020 February 27 15:30

Average physical depreciation of Rosmorport’s berthing facilities is 24%

Average physical depreciation of FSUE Rosmorport’s berthing facilities is as high as 24%, Elena Daeva, Deputy Head of Department, FSUE Rosmorport, said at the 3rd Technical Conference "Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering" that has kicked off today in the framework of the 3rd International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” organized by PortNews Media Group.



Average physical depreciation of berth facilities in the North-Western Basin is 22%, in the Southern Basin - 23%, in the Far Eastern Basin - 27%.



As of today, the economic jurisdiction of FSUE Rosmorport covers 618 berthing HESs with a total length of about 95,800 meters.

