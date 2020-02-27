2020 February 27 14:43

ASCO strengthened preventive measures against coronavirus

Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO) continues precautionary measures in connection with coronavirus (“2019-nCoV”), which first appeared in China and has already been detected in several countries of the world, ASCO says in a press release.

Upon the instruction of ASCO Chairman, Rauf Valiyev, disinfection activities are regularly carried out on the ships, which are on the balance of the company, the territory of structural units, as well as checkpoints and canteens.

According to the established schedule, on February 24, 2020 appropriate desinfection works were implemented in the administrative building of the ASCO’s Offshore Fleet, on the ships “General Asadov”, “Lyutoga”, “Irgiz” and “Adalat Gulmammadov”, as well as on the ships “Composer Kara Karaev” and “Nakhchivan” of the Marine Transport Fleet.

The work is carried out jointly with a licensed company specializing in this field, and under the supervision of employees of the Department of Social Development and Transport.

According to the instructions, disinfection will be carried out on a special schedule once a month on ships and twice in administrative buildings and areas of coastal structures. In accordance with instructions of the competent authorities, ASCO pays attention to the repeated implementation of sanitary and hygienic measures.

Along with that, as part of measures to prevent infection of employees working onshore, doctors ofs the ASCO’s Clinics for Sailors carried out serious educational work.