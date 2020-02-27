2020 February 27 13:55

Rotterdam to host ACI’s 24th Ballast Water Management Conference on 7-8 April 2020

Rotterdam, the Netherlands, will host ACI’s 24th Ballast Water Management Conference on 7-8 April 2020.

According to the organizers, the two days event will give an essential insight into the potential ship-owner and port solutions, and also the analysis of retrofitting and maintenance experience, through case studies, interactive sessions and panel discussions led by industry experts. The conference will provide an in-depth look at the latest developments in the Ballast Water Industry, focusing on technological and regulatory advances.

