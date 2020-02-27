2020 February 27 13:34

Vysotsk VTS obtains Certificate of Conformity

Based on the results of Rosmorrechflot inspection of Vysotsk vessel tracking management systems FSUE “Rosmorport” has obtained Certificate of Conformity No. VTS-3/1-3149-2019 of May 31, 2019 establishing Vysotsk VTS conformity to the requirements of Resolution IMO A.857(20) and Russia’s Transport Ministry Order No. 226 of July 23, 2015 that are imposed upon VTS of the first category.

In 2009 and 2014 Vysotsk VTS successfully underwent examinations on the results of which the enterprise had received the relevant certificates of conformity to the existing requirements imposed upon the operation of this equipment.

Vysotsk VTS includes the VTS center and the radar post located in the seaport of Vysotsk, as well as the Bobrovy radar post located on Cape Bobrovy.

By using Vysotsk VTS, which functions round the clock, the North-Western Basin Branch renders navigational services to vessels; detects vessels on the approaches towards the Vysotsk VTS coverage area, establishes contact with them and obtains data on vessels; provides vessels navigational, operative and other information on the initiative of Vysotsk VTS operators or at the request of a vessel; provides aid to marine navigation; organizes movement of vessels, including planning and establishing the modes of vessel movements in the Vysotsk VTS zone of action and in the seaport of Vysotsk; controls the movement of vessels and the position of ships on anchoring stations in the water area of the seaport of Vysotsk.

Every year over 18,000 vessels are in the Vysotsk VTS zone of action. Over 5,500 vessels put calls at the seaport of Vysotsk and about 2,000 vessels move by transit through the water area of the seaport of Vysotsk.